50 Years On: a historic Le Mans win for New Zealand

Hence the McLaren/Amon car was declared the winner, Myers/Hulme second, and New Zealand had three of the four drivers in the first two cars. A GT40 was also third, giving a perfect finish.

A final piece of angst was not too far away. It was soon discovered that McLaren and Amon were sponsored by BP and Firestone, whereas the Ford team was sponsored by Shell and Goodyear. Ford had to pay BP out of its $40,000 contract with McLaren/Amon, and Goodyear had to avoid the drivers’ names in the advertising after the race success.

June 13–14 this year marks the 50th anniversary of that successful campaign and invasion of Ferrari territory. To celebrate, Ford is entering Le Mans again, this time with a new GT in the LM GTE Pro class. The new vehicle has similar lines to the 1966 car, but with all-new technology and a 3.5-litre V6 Ecoboost engine rated at 500hp — although some early reports suggest more than 700hp — in the attempt to win the 83rd running of Le Mans. Rules allow for up to three drivers per car for this class, and our very own Scott Dixon will be one of them. Now wouldn’t it be great, and so nostalgic, if Scott were part of the winning team 50 years after his hero.

Footnote regarding the three heroic drivers who held Ford and New Zealand high that day in June 1966: Sadly, Bruce McLaren died in 1970, while test driving, shortly before his 33rd birthday. Denny Hulme died during the Bathurst race in 1992. While 2016 is the 50th anniversary of his success at Le Mans, it also marks 75 years since his father won the Victoria Cross, alongside Charles Upham, for his heroism during the Battle of Crete. Chris Amon, the sole survivor of the three Kiwi drivers, is enjoying retirement. Henry Ford II, Robert McNamara, Don Frey, John Wyer, and Carroll Shelby have all passed away from old age — only Lee Iacocca survives.