Dream Shed: Keeping track of Tony Cook's dream slot-car shed

If you needed any more proof of the man’s dedication to the art of slot-car racing, look no further than his enormous, purpose-built, six-lane racetrack — a brand-new addition to the set-up, replacing the 47-year-old routed wooden track that, until very recently, served as the cornerstone of the Nelson Hotslots Slot Car Club, which Tony hosts from this very building.

The club has been around since 1963 and has changed guise several times, but Tony’s never been far away. He tried running it as a commercial venture, but concedes that it’s best run privately, as it is currently. Club meetings are held weekly, with members participating in both circuit and drag racing sessions, held on alternate weeks — yep, in addition to the huge race circuit, there’s also a 55-foot drag strip.