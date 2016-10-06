Daily Grind: take it back to the ’40s!

We want to see your cool daily drivers! If you're passionate about it, and you drive it to work every day, we can showcase it! We recently had a chat with Grant about his 1941 Ford pickup.

NZV8: Hi Grant, that’s a great looking truck you’ve got. Can you tell us a bit about it?

Grant: It’s a 1941 Ford pickup, and I’d always wanted one — I’ve lived on an orchard my whole life, and trucks and tractors have always been a part of it. I also own a ’39 Ford Deluxe sedan and a ’40 Ford panel van, so it had to be from that era.

What’s the background of your particular truck?

It’s a New Zealand–new truck that was brought into the country in 1941 for the Army, and all the chrome on it was painted in army green. I bought the truck in 2009, so it’s been on the road for around four years. I discussed buying it with my sons, Stephen and Philip, as they were going to help me with the restoration.