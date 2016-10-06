Pirtek race diary: the joy of nitro

Sometimes in life you don’t want to pinch yourself, in case what’s happening is, in fact, just a dream! I have been lucky enough to have a few of those moments — running my first six-second pass and winning my first New Zealand championship were certainly two of them — but no time more so than right now: getting to drive for Graeme and Wendy Cowin in the Aeroflow Outlaw Nitro Funny Cars (AONFC) series.

For our third event in the series, we headed to Willowbank Raceway in Queensland. Now, I had raced at Willowbank before. The only difference? I was about 13 years old then, and it was the 1999 Junior Dragster titles. I’m not too sure there is much I can connect between the two events, but one thing was exactly the same this time around — when we rolled ‘One Bad Kiwi’ out of the transporter, I was about as excited and giddy as I was when I was 13 — especially as the boys from Cowin Family Racing had put one of the new-style injector hats on the car. That, in my — completely unbiased — opinion, made the car look even cooler than it did before.

After running 5.76s at Perth Motorplex, we were confident of getting back to that number come the end of the night. Our only disadvantage in relation to the other cars competing at Willowbank was that we had not run our combo at this track before, so we had no data to go off for the first round. One thing that’s crazy yet kind of cool about Willowbank is that the last part of the track and the braking area are downhill; it wasn’t until I stood at the start line and realized I couldn’t actually see the finish line cones that I realized this downhill could be rather daunting. In fact, some of the guys reckoned that on your first pass it’s like driving off a cliff, but I am pretty sure they were just teasing me.

As at all previous AONFC events, we had the salute to the crowd before racing began. To be perfectly honest with you, it’s still just absolutely nuts, sitting among all of those nitro funny cars, which are cackling away. First run, and we had the bad luck in the random draw of picking the quickest, fastest, and most successful car in the history of AONFC — Rick Gauci in ‘Nitro Express’. In terms of first-round match-ups, that’s the one car you want to avoid — but, at the same time, I was actually going to race against the Nitro Express with Graeme Cowin turning the screws! This time last year, that was something we could have only dreamed of.

It was always going to be a tough task, though, and, when One Bad Kiwi rattled the tyres 200 feet out, I had no choice but to pedal it and watch as Gauci flew on by. His 5.69s was probably always going to be too good for us, but our 6.0s at 378kph was certainly not what we were looking for.

Once we got back to the pits, I climbed out of the car and the boys got into the between-round maintenance. After talking to a few people, I kind of stood back and realized that the crowd around all the cars was three to four people deep all the time, and the grandstands were packed! Before the second round started, I signed more posters and kids’ T-shirts than I had ever done before — we actually ran out of posters before we’d warmed the car up for round two!

Round two was against the ‘Time Traveler’ team of Nathan Peirano. We had adjusted the tune-up and were confident of getting the car down the quarter-mile deep in the five-second zone. After side-by-side burnouts, I rolled off the throttle and pushed the clutch in, only to find that the clutch pedal was doing absolutely nothing. Nada! Not a thing! I pulled it up just on the handbrake, managed to get it into reverse, and started backing up. In this situation, you have two options: you can just turn the car off and fix it for next round, as the clutch is going to be so hot by the time you stage that it’s just going to lock up straight off the start line and become a bucking bronco; or, you can stage it anyway, put on a show for the crowd, and hope the guy in the lane next to you has a slow run or red-lights. Knowing what this series is all about — putting on a show for the crowd, with fast, close, wild racing — there was only one option as far as I was concerned. We were going to go for it!