Quick Fix: initial ignition timing

The ability to check your engine’s initial ignition timing is one of the most important ‘basic’ abilities to possess when it comes to troubleshooting, or adjusting engine characteristics.

Ignition timing relates to the combustion cycle of a typical four-stroke piston-style engine, and is generally referred to in terms of degrees — of crankshaft rotation — before the piston reaches top dead centre (TDC). As the piston moves up the cylinder during the compression stroke, the ignition event occurs prior to its reaching TDC — this allows the air–fuel mixture time to ignite, the combustion of which forces the piston back down in the bore.

Of course, the timing will need to be adjusted to suit whether the engine is operating at idle, higher speeds, or under load — one ‘size’ does not fit all. On a typical V8 engine, mechanical advance allows for increases in engine speed, and vacuum advance deals with changes in load as a function of manifold vacuum.

Advancing the initial ignition timing relates to adjusting the ignition event at idle to occur earlier on — further from TDC — while retarding the timing moves the ignition event later, or closer to TDC. On a traditional pushrod V8 running a distributor ignition system, initial (base) ignition timing is adjusted by rotating the distributor.

We have a 392 Hemi engine here sitting on the floor, and wish to check the initial ignition timing at idle. Since the engine is not in a car, and has no cooling system hooked up, initial timing at idle will do for now. All that is required is a timing light and a spanner — to allow for distributor rotation, if required.