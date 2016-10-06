The cars of hit TV show Westside

“The biggest difficulties were probably sourcing mint, drivable furniture-removal trucks — Ford D-series and Bedford TK–type vehicles,” he states. Adding to this complexity was the fact that the trucks would need to be driven across Auckland city. “Let’s just say we did change the clutch line on one of them in a location!” Eliot laughs. To ensure the vehicles looked as they should, a few minor changes had to be made to the hero cars, such as hiding aftermarket gauges and modern stereos, or removing Beach Hop stickers and the like.

“For most other cars, I tried to get original-looking vehicles, and I’d often ask for people not to clean their cars — who cleaned their cars in the ’80s, anyway?” While Ted West’s Holden Sandman was required for around 14 weeks, most of the other vehicles were only required on and off, although filming-schedule changes sometimes gave the owners as little as 12 hours’ notice. Thankfully, all the owners of the hero cars were a breeze to work with, and often Eliot would simply pick the cars up and drop them off again a day or so later.

“Everyone was awesome. I would just let them know straight up what we wanted to do and how much we could pay them. Once that stuff was out of the way, it was really easy for them to decide if they were in or not. Ninety-nine per cent of the time, everyone was happy, and so friendly and helpful,” he adds. We asked Eliot whether he was always able to find all the cars he was looking for.

“I found every vehicle or its equivalent that was asked of me, but due to schedules, time frames, and availability, they didn’t always make the screen. I even found a Saracen [six-wheeled armoured vehicle], but a mint-condition military Bedford RL was probably the hardest to find — it’s all about networking and spending time with people in the car game,” he explains.

With so many old cars being used, you’d expect a few issues with them to crop up along the way. But Eliot mentions that most of those related to alarms.

“Then there was the VC Commodore — not Holden’s best car, but, hey, what do I know!” he slots in.

Obviously, for action scenes, the cars needed to be driven, and Eliot is thankful that most owners were accepting of that. The situation was helped by the ability of modern cameras and filming techniques to make things appear faster and closer than they really are. Of course, not every scene can be faked — “Sometimes you can’t beat a good getaway, if you know what I mean …”

Eliot describes the experience overall “as a solid but sometimes demanding job that I could not have done without the help of a few people such as Ben and Neil from California Connection; Conrad and Jackson with their extensive Ford Transit range; Allan Hidich for his great military-vehicle collection; Shaun for the ’65 Galaxie ragtop; my grandad, Willie, for his 1948 Chrysler New Yorker convertible; and Chris Tingle for his ’57 Fairlane along with a couple of last-minute miracles he pulled out of his hat. Cheers guys!”

1978 Holden HZ Sandman

Owner: Dave Blyth

When I was a kid, the Holden Sandmans were the coolest cars around,” Dave Blyth remembers. Dave started off with the essential Escort panel vans, but a Sandman always seemed like a distant fantasy. The fact that he now owns one is definitely a big life goal crossed off the list. The opportunity to own his dream car arose around seven years ago, and Dave jumped at it.