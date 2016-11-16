Natural aspirations: B18C-powered Honda Civic

As the Civic was already half painted upon purchase, the paint job was finished, and Mohammed had his sights set on yet another angry B18C build, but one that would be much more aggressive than last time.

The Civic was sent back down south to Speedfactor, and, within one month, Mohammed had himself a fully built, super-high-compression B18CR. With extensive porting, forged high-compression pistons, Eagle rods, and Brian Crower’s most aggressive B-series camshaft, the Civic laid down an impressive 170kW at the wheels tuned with a Hondata S300 — three more kilowatts than the old tune, and this was just the run-in.

After a few thousand kilometres were driven, the Civic went back for its final tune — the result being 180kW at the wheels on 98-octane fuel, 13kW more than the last set-up, and 50kW above the original engine. “The best part of this set-up is that VTEC kicks in at 7000rpm, where most turbo cars are changing gears, then it pulls all the way to just under 10,000rpm,” Mohammed explained.