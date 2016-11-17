Building blocks: shed raiding at Force Motorsport

To complete the bulletproof driveline, there’s the rallycross Sadev six-speed sequential rated to 900Nm of torque. These boxes have been behind all of Ken Block’s Gymkhana cars and can take a beating. The kit is imported from the UK with the large rear diff and hydraulic unlocker for the handbrake. However, it comes at a price, and the waiting list is over five months long, so there is scope in the future for Force to begin producing its own box; it’s already been cutting gears, so the next logical step is to cast a casing. But, in the meantime, getting the Sadev to work with each engine simply requires a different engine plate to be bolted to the billet bellhousing. The dream is to basically have a parts catalogue that’ll let you tick the boxes, drop off your chassis, have your picks added, then be able to collect the rolling shell and fit all the other components yourself — parts like the generic cooling-package cradle with an intercooler and radiator. You will simply be able to add different tabs to suit the chassis.