Cool combustion: water-meth injection

The search for more power means you’ll always aim for the densest possible air mass inside your combustion chamber. Put simply, the more air you have present in the chamber, the more fuel you can add and the more power you will make. But a few factors will always stand in the way of adding more oxygen. Short of increasing an engine’s actual capacity, you can compress the oxygen to fit more of it into the combustion chamber, via a higher compression ratio; a boost-adder, like a turbo; or both.

This is where problems arise, as thermodynamics come into play. The more you compress that air, the more heat is generated, which can lead to pre-ignition of your combustion mix and then detonation, which can kill your engine really fast. Gasoline will self-combust (with no spark needed) between 246 and 280°C, the temp at which pre-ignition occurs. When you’re tuning an engine for maximum performance, it is just under this temperature that the engine’s maximum safe output is. Tuners call this point of maximum engine performance ‘maximum brake torque’, and the only way to keep the timing that advanced and still add more compression is by cooling the intake charge. If you don’t, you will need to reduce the timing, which you want to avoid doing.