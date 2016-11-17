Daily Driven: big-bodied Honda Accord

Do you only use the Accord for daily-driving duties, or does it see the track on the odd occasion?



It most certainly gets used out on the track. That was the main reason I got this car. It’s a really satisfying feeling taking your car out there and seeing all the hard work you have put in pay off.

How does it handle out there?

It handles itself really well; even when I have gone out on street tyres I still set a good pace. It holds up really well on the braking and cornering and corner exit speed, which are some of the main things I have tried to fine-tune into this car.