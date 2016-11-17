Everyday superhero: the lost DTM BMW E30

An icon of icons, the E30 M3 touring car is one of the all-time greats — and we’re lucky here in New Zealand that, on any given weekend, we can still watch dream machines like Conrad Timms’ beautifully restored ’92 DTM works machine racing door to door.

Icon. Think about that word for a second. Not many nouns have the ability to describe an entity, be it living or inanimate, while imparting quite the same gravity. With a mere utterance, any subject is transformed from the mortal to the immortal, the mundane to the unforgettably outstanding.