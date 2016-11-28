NAC Car Culture is back; watch season three unfold here!

NAC Car Culture — packed full of the best bits of NZ Performance Car and NZV8 magazines, brought to life on your TV and computer screens — has returned to a screen near you as part of CRC Motorsport on Sunday afternoons.
Thanks to the team at Mount Shop and Teng Tools, our crew have been able to travel the length and width of the country, checking out the best cars, events, and sheds, and catching up with the people in the know, including a closer look at Alex McAskill’s SR-powered Corolla coupe, the Kaikoura Hop event, tech tips from Magnum Automotive, and a Meremere Dragway test and tune session all appearing in the first episode.
Your Sunday arvos filled with oil and grease with no time to sit down in front of the telly? No sweat, we’ll be uploading each and every episode right here so bookmark the page. Better still, there’s a four-drawer SV-series Teng Tools top tool box up for grabs every episode — this is the place to be for your weekly fix!
Tune in here every Sunday from 6pm to watch the latest episode of NAC Car Culture:
Here's a few teasers of what to expect from season three: