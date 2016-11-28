Win this four-drawer SV-series Top Tool Box, thanks to Teng Tools!

This four-drawer SV-series Top Tool Box (TCM07SV) includes:

TC-Tray Modular System

Holds up to 16 Teng Tools TT Trays

Ball-bearing slides

Lock with two keys

Red-lacquered steel plate

Five-step rust protection

Heavy-duty carrying handles

Max. load per drawer: 20kg

Plus, check out the NZV8 and NZ Performance Car Facebook pages for heaps of other great prizes, drawn throughout December!



Winners

Week one: Alan Gaffney

Week two: Russell Wilson

Week three: Simon Boyd