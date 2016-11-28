Win this four-drawer SV-series Top Tool Box, thanks to Teng Tools!

By NZ Performance Car
Posted in Competitions
 

For your chance to win a four-drawer SV-series Teng Tools Top Tool Box, worth $359, enter below — we’ll be giving away one every week for 10 weeks! As an extra bonus you will also receive a seven-piece screwdriver set (TT917N) to help you on the way to build your own toolkit. Get organised with Teng Tools!

This four-drawer SV-series Top Tool Box (TCM07SV) includes:

  • TC-Tray Modular System
  • Holds up to 16 Teng Tools TT Trays
  • Ball-bearing slides
  • Lock with two keys
  • Red-lacquered steel plate
  • Five-step rust protection
  • Heavy-duty carrying handles
  • Max. load per drawer: 20kg

Plus, check out the NZV8 and NZ Performance Car Facebook pages for heaps of other great prizes, drawn throughout December!
 

Winners

Week one: Alan Gaffney
Week two: Russell Wilson
Week three: Simon Boyd

