Pick the Podium R2 Show more posts by NZ Performance Car Related Win this four-drawer SV-series Top Tool Box, thanks to Teng Tools! Jan 14, 2017 Competitions Pick the podium for Demon D1NZ round two and be in to win! Jan 14, 2017 Competitions Castrol Edge Performance Car of the Year: vote for round 12 here! Dec 15, 2016 Competitions Castrol Edge Performance Car of the Year: vote for round 11 here! Dec 1, 2016 Competitions Castrol Edge Performance Car of the Year: vote for round 10 here! Nov 1, 2016 Competitions