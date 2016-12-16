Circuit talk: enjoy the action of motorsport’s premier season!

The lights are out and the cars are away

The top level of domestic New Zealand motor sport is underway, and is already looking ahead to the third major domestic meeting of the season at the Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Ruapuna, on January 14–15, with a trip to Teretonga Park the following weekend for the fourth round.

Topping the bill for the next five rounds, culminating in the New Zealand Grand Prix, will be the Formula One stars of tomorrow in the Castrol Toyota Racing Series — the top single-seater category in New Zealand.



They’ll be backed up by the BNT NZ Touring Cars with a field that should see more up and coming young guns in both the top V8 SuperTourers- and TLX-specification class-one cars, and the older, development-level TL-specification class-two cars.



Toyota will be represented again at Christchurch and Invercargill, with a grid full of the popular 86 chassis, in what is proving to be the most competitive season yet for the production-based class. The Portergroup V8 Ute Racing Series is also on the bill, and has enjoyed some epic battles in its first two rounds so far.



Watch out for Formula 1600 and New Zealand’s best up and coming single-seater racers, the superfast OSCA series, Mainland Muscle Cars, and the mighty NZ Super Truck Championship at Invercargill. When the series heads back up north in late January and February, the TradeZone GTRNZ series — which has big grids for its GT1 and GT2 field, and its GT3 and GT4 field — Honda Cup, and Mazda Pro7 Racing will all be added to the bill.



The Pirelli Porsche Championship is also on the bill for the South Island, bringing together modern and classic Porsches in several keenly-contested classes within its grid. Mainland Muscle Cars will add some historic flavour, with one of the finest collections of this type of racing car anywhere in the local racing world.



Last, but by no means least, will be the NZ Super Truck Championship, which is at several rounds of the mainstream car-racing programme for the first time in many seasons. It will be the first of several appearances for the trucks in the Premier Motorsport season, and there’s absolutely no doubt that they’ll add enormously to the excitement and the action.



For more info, check out the Speedworks Events page on Facebook or visit speedworksevents.co.nz.