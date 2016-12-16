Shed warfare: our 10 favourite builds from 2016

Gerard Perkins — 1955 Chev

Dunedin’s Gerard Perkins is well into the build of one of the best looking gassers we’ve ever laid eyes on. Better than just looking like an old gasser, the ’55 Chev actually has genuine history, having been raced in the ’70s and ’80s.

The car is being built as a life-size copy of the Revell-Monogram model designed by Tom Daniels back in 1969 — named the ‘Badman Gasser’ — which was, at the time, what Tom Daniels thought a Gasser should be like. The model was a top seller for the companies back in 1969.

When purchased, the ’55 had been sitting for a long period, and needed a full rebuild. On top of that, some of the old engineering was, according to Gerard, pretty average. Things are far from average now, though, with the body having been stripped right back before being resprayed and the custom graphics applied.

Gerard’s plans are to run a supercharged big block Chev and race-prepped Powerglide transmission, along with a Krysler Shop–built Currie nine-inch rear end. We’ll bring you more on this work of art as it progresses.