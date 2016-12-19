S/I Champs Spotlight: Pure-porno C33 Laurel

The first of which, is when the owner, Connor, popped the bonnet and the blaring sun reflected heavily of the full polished covers and engine accessories. Although it may appear to be an RB26 at first glance, due to the fact that it wears the covers of one, it is really a RB20DET underneath. This normally wouldn’t excite us too much, however, having seen and heard the little two-litre causing an absolute ruckus on track earlier, it was something we didn’t mind one bit.

Connor summed it up pretty well, too: “Not many people give the RB20s the credit they deserve and all want the RB26 because it's 'that' engine. I chucked the covers on, mainly because they look better, but to unwork what people think of them and prove they are up to the job. Most people don't believe it's actually a RB20 at all.”