S/I Champs Spotlight: Kaido-racer 120Y

The Kaido-style 120y sat mere millimetres from the ground, with bolt-on flares and a duck wing adorning the rusting and patina orange coated body. It wore scars of what appeared to be a long, motorsport-rich life and included an authentic door-mounted number ‘7’ decal, as if it was straight off the asphalt of Fuji Speedway.

When asked what kind of life this door-to-door battler had endured, owner Gareth Chambers laughed along and enjoyed our visions of Japanese tin-racing grandeur, then promptly corrected us, stating that it was in fact a simple daily driver that had been dressed up to look like something out of motorsports golden era.