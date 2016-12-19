S/I Champs Spotlight: Formula Atlantic-powered KP61 Starlet

He told us that he’s been building it for over 24 years, and although that may seem a long time, it’s seen a considerable amount of development from it’s road-going days. Off the bat and easily the crown jewel of the entire thing is it’s heart and running gear; a Formula Atlantic 4A-GE backed by a six-speed Elite sequential dogbox.

The box has a micro switch fitted to the gear lever to allow for flat shifting thanks to the Haltech ECU, and a mechanical throttle ‘blipper’ takes care of downshifting, all without the need to use the clutch — understandably then, that the sound that the combination produces while screaming down the back straight needs to be heard in person to be appreciated.

Previously running a Quaife five-speed dogbox, the upgrade to a six-speed Elite sequential example saw the car set a new lap record at Teretonga raceway, Invercargill, in the 1600cc class, taking just 1:06.521s to complete the 2.62km-long track.