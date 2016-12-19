The show: V 4&Rotary South Island Champs [Gallery]

The morning of day two left a lot of people understandably worse for wear, if not from the harsh sun from the track the day before, it was the endless supply of Speights that the south prides itself upon. Sunstroke and hangovers aside, the show portion of the weekend was all action from the get go. Punters flooded Southern Trust Events Centre and prime viewing positions were at a premium — and favoured the tall — as it was a shoulder-to-shoulder squeeze inside. The level of cars that had been built specifically for this type of thing was beyond what we had expected and to say that we were impressed by a few would be an understatement. Credit goes out to all those entered, as it provided a bit of spice for everyone's tastes and the amount of effort that had been poured into practically all the cars on display was evident — it was also great to see past cover and feature cars/owners returning once again, and proudly displaying their piece of history on our pages.

It also has to be said that the old-school show vibe was present as owners were bringing their previously displayed chassis with all new looks, most notably Blake Harpur from Cany Customs. The man behind the madness of the south has reinvented his his previously big-wanged and harlequin-paint-wearing S15 from the cover of NZPC Issue No. 232, with now licked in lush-white and red-accented paintwork over the complete 326Power bodykit and a huge set of Work Meisters cambered and tucked to the max. The other half to the dynamic duo from 232, Jared Croft, didn’t have his 180SX on display this time around, instead choosing to do a very rapid three-month build on a Toyota Altezza. Almost unrecognizable from its starting point, the car adorned a classically huge kit under coated with in-your-face turquoise paintwork and allowed an equally massive and extremely-cambered set of Work Meisters to poke perfectly — winning Jared the title of Most Extreme Stance. Look out for a feature on both cars in our next issue.

Our final thoughts on the weekend are a hard one to sum up, but to put it simply, the scene goes off down in the South. We had the chance to shoot the shit with a bunch of awesome owners at both the track and the show, and got the inside scoop on a few big-time builds that had only just missed making it out this year. It’s a sure thing to say that next year will one-up what was seen in 2016 and we can’t wait to head back down to Timaru to check it out.