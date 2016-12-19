The track: V 4&Rotary South Island Champs [Gallery]

For those that attended last year's Nelson-located V 4&Rotary South Island Champs, you would have noted that the first day [Saturday] was a strictly drag-racing affair. With a 600km-odd shift down the coast to Timaru, this time round the team were able to make get the ball rolling at Levels [Timaru International Motor Raceway]. A small but technical track, Levels was bursting at the seams with all things circuit, drift, rally, burnout, show, and practically any other discipline you can imagine. Perhaps it was the proximity to Christchurch and other alleged ‘boy racer’ capitals found down south that stirred the feeling on, but the whole thing was reminiscent of the good ol’ days in the scene, a proper grassroots-vibing event — this was highlighted by the previous night's cruising, too, which saw the town overrun with old, new, modified, and stock examples of all flavors.