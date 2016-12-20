Daily Driven: Eight-cylinder-packing 'Lux

Mint. Having a bit of power behind the wheel of a daily can come in handy. Did it take long to get it how you planned?

The build only took around six months, start to finish. The 1UZ swap has been done plenty of times before, so all the information was there, and it ended up being a relatively easy task. DKM whipped up the exhaust, and I was lucky to have a few of the navy boys who were keen to help out. We smashed out the wiring over Waitangi weekend and took all our cars in to be certified at the same time.

A lot of people have problems at this stage of a build — was the process of certifying the ute a hard one?

Not really, [though] I thought it would be a few months before I could get a check booked in, but it ended up only being a week’s wait. The first check was much smoother than I expected, and the only thing needing to be done was the spacing on the engine mounts to clear the lower arms. The certifier found one of the rear shocks had a small leak, too, so I ordered a new pair from Cardwells and used the springs I already had.