Rattling Cages: Rattla Motorsport's Shelby GT500

The team has a busy season ahead, sitting out the full D1NZ series but making up for it with a ton of extra events alongside a few selected D1 rounds, all with the aim of getting Shane comfortable behind the wheel and able to really work the Mustang’s potential. Chris has already told him to not worry about putting a scratch on that faultless paintwork. The steel widebody has been moulded, and Chris expects Shane not to hold back.



This is the biggest monster to come out of the Rattla stables to date, so hold onto your hats, folks, it’s about to get real wild at a drift track near you.



Tuning Menu

MAKE AND MODEL: 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500



Heart

ENGINE: 7.67-litre (468ci) Dart Ford small block built by Engine Dynamics

BLOCK: JE pistons, Callies rods, Callies billet crank, ATL Super Damper

HEADS: Modified CNC ported Nascar D3 heads, roller cam, titanium valves

INTAKE: Braswell-built Holley carb, single-plane high-rise manifold, K&N filter

EXHAUST: HPC coated two-inch 4-1 headers, 3.5-inch dual exhaust, dual Flowmaster mufflers

FUEL: Nascar belt-driven pump, XRP in-line filter

IGNITION: Switchable twin MSD HVC Blaster coils, MSD twin-feed distributor

COOLING: Fenix radiator, Bob Drake water pump

EXTRA: Dry sump system, Jones Racing power-steering pump, boot-mount Peterson oil breather, remote oil filter, AN fitting and braided lines throughout



Drive

GEARBOX: HGT five-speed sequential

CLUTCH: Tilton triple-plate

FLYWHEEL: Tilton

DIFF: Alloy modular nine-inch (3.25 ratio), Peterson oil breather, Driveshaft Shop carbon one-piece shaft



Support

STRUTS: JRI Motorsports external reservoir coilovers

BRAKES: Tilton 600-Series floor-mounting pedal box (F) Endless six-pot calipers, Endless two-piece rotors, Endless pads, hydraulic handbrake (R) Endless Drift 6R six-pot calipers, Endless two-piece rotors

EXTRA: Woodward steering column, JRI front knuckles, adjustable three-link rear, adjustable Watts link, seam-welded chassis, custom chromoly lower control arms, modified steering rack, custom toe and bump-steer kit, F&R three-piece sway bars, air jack system



Shoes

WHEELS: (F) 18x10-inch Work Meisters (R) 18x12-inch Work Meisters

TYRES: 265/40R18 Zestino semi slicks



Exterior

PAINT: Custom Rattla green sprayed by Rodney’s Restorations

ENHANCEMENTS: Custom steel widebody, carbon doors, Lexan windows, livery designed by AWS and applied by Launchpad



Interior

SEATS: OMP Champ R, Sabelt six-point harnesses

STEERING WHEEL: Momo suede

INSTRUMENTATION: Full Auto Meter Phantom gauges, Auto Meter shift light

EXTRA: Eight-point roll cage



POWER: 597kW (800hp), 1016Nm (750lb/ft) at 7500rpm ATW



DRIVER PROFILE

Driver/owner: Shane Allen

Age: 24

Location: Hampton Downs

Occupation: Crane driver

Build time: Two years

Length of ownership: Three years



Thanks: Hemi Frog at The Mount Shop, Richard Fleming at HGT, Gulf Western Oils, Scott at Autostop, The Bling Company, BOC Gases, South Auckland Motors