Two-hitter quitter: Turbo B18CR Civic sedan

DRIVER PROFILE



Driver/Owner: Jayden Broad

Age: 20

Location: Auckland

Occupation: Construction

Build time: Nine months

Length of ownership: Nine months



Thanks: A big thanks to my dad for helping me with basically everything on the car and teaching me things along the way, and to Mum for being supportive; my girlfriend, Sarah, for being the most supportive girlfriend and helping me with [the] little things; and all my ratchet boys, especially Toni Tomas and Travis Cadman for coming over almost every day to help me. Also, a big thanks to Adam from Speed Science for helping and getting most of the parts in



Tuning Menu

MAKE AND MODEL: 1997 Honda Civic LXi



Heart

ENGINE: Honda B18CR, 1800cc, four-cylinder

BLOCK: Wiseco pistons, Eagle con rods, ACL Race Series bearings

HEAD: Oversized exhaust valves, Skunk2 valve springs, Kelford camshafts, Z Speed Racing adjustable camshaft gears

INTAKE: Factory Type R

EXHAUST: 2.75-inch straight-pipe, custom stainless manifold

TURBO: T04E (A/R .50)

WASTEGATE: TiAL 38mm

BOV: TiAL

FUEL: 500hp Walbro fuel pump, 550cc fuel injectors

IGNITION: NGK spark plugs

ECU: Hondata S300

COOLING: Alloy radiator

EXTRA: Boost tap, carbon-fibre spark-plug cover, Skunk2 reservoir socks



Driveline

GEARBOX: DC2 Type R five-speed

CLUTCH: Exedy

FLYWHEEL: Factory

DIFF: DC2 Type R limited-slip, Insane Shafts





Support

STRUTS: D2 coilovers

BRAKES: (F) DC2 Integra calipers; (R) Factory calipers, DC2 Integra discs

OTHER: Front and rear Hardrace camber arms, Function7 lower control arms, Function7 subframe brace, DC2 Type R rear strut brace, front strut brace



Shoes

WHEELS: 17x9-inch (+28) OZ Futura replica

TYRES: 205/40R17 Linglong



Exterior

PAINT: Factory Wakatipu Gold

ENHANCEMENTS: EK carbon lip, custom boot lip, custom rear lip, SJ taillights, EK9 grille



Interior

SEATS: (F) Bride Low Max replica, (R) DC2 Type R

STEERING WHEEL: Factory

INSTRUMENTATION: Blox Racing boost gauge

AUDIO: Sony Xplod head unit, Soundstream six-inch speakers, Fusion Jonah Lomu 15-inch subwoofer, Soundstream TR700 amp



POWER: 260kW at 14psi