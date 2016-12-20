Vitamin Circuit: Alex MacAskill's SR20SR Coupe

It’s obviously something that the boys will continue to adjust and tweak once they hit the track later this year. But, with plenty of adjustability built into the package, with rose-jointed arms throughout, there is plenty of scope for improvements. This is why you will not find some 500kW monster under the bonnet. Alex wants to learn how to drive the car and set it up properly before adding in a ton of power. At present, things have been kept simple — but not as simple as was originally planned. Said Alex, “A mate pulled out an SR20DE from his S14 to put in a DET, so I purchased the DE and five-speed off him really cheap. Originally, I was going to throw it in there and go for a skid — I even had an old Link G1 ready to throw in — but then the project snowballed. At one stage, I had four SRs sitting there, including two DETs.” But, after pulling them down and seeing that they needed new liners, the DE was brought into play once again and given a complete freshen up, and the old G1 was ditched in favour of modern G4 hardware. Essentially, what he has is a Spec R S15 engine combo with a little more compression. It’s a really basic set-up that Alex hopes will make between 180 and 225kW (241 and 302hp) once tuned, although it’s likely that a track tune will be all it sees for some time. “The set-up is so basic that it’s really just a matter of tweaking the mixtures,” he told us. “We have everything we need, like the Innovate wideband to tune it at the track. I will get it on the dyno at some point in the next six months.”