Kits and Pieces: McGregor — a car that made its marque

Lotus fan

Robert Snow was not only an importer of hi-fi electrical components but also a huge Lotus fan. At the time that he met John, he owned two Lotuses: a ’66 Series II 7 and an Elan+2. When he heard about the McGregor, he wanted to be involved and many hours were spent in John’s factory in Aranui, Christchurch, with Robert giving his time when he could spare it. This arrangement worked well for several years. However, during 2005, John’s wife started quietly informing her husband, now in his mid 60s, that it was time to seriously consider retirement. Eventually, he agreed, and, in July 2007, he sold the company to Robert Snow, who had offered to buy it in partnership with Mark Roberts. Safe in the knowledge that the company was in good hands, John hopped in his Rover V8–powered McGregor and retired to the North Island.

Combined knowledge



Robert and Mark were a natural team, with skills that complemented each other and the future direction of the company. Robert, having brought his knowledge of sourcing good deals on hi-fi parts, was able to put his skills to work sourcing parts for the cars at a good price. Mark already had a lot of experience doing fabrication work, so he was able to look at ways of fine-tuning and simplifying production and improving the design.



By 2009, they had outgrown the Aranui workshop and moved to bigger premises on Maunsell Street, in Woolston. The concrete floor was exceptionally flat, which made it ideal for setting up all the jigs for kit-car production. By now, McGregor Motorsport had become known as the go-to place for repairing or restoration of classic cars, especially those made by Lotus. At one time in the factory, there was a Lotus 18, Lotus 20, Lotus 22, and Lotus 23b sitting beside an Elan and a Series 4 Lotus 7, not counting various McGregors being constructed, repaired or serviced.



It was not uncommon to see kit cars from other 7 manufacturers sitting on their hoists either, including Frasers, Leitchs, and even a very rare Wilco 7. Business was humming, with a steady supply of McGregor kits heading out the factory doors.



It was in this factory that work started on a second kit slated for production. Once again, they turned to Lotus for their inspiration, except, this time, it was a Lotus 11 — for starters, a one-off 11 that had been handmade in Wellington and was purchased in an almost driveable state. However, Mark decided that it needed a lot of development before it would be allowed to carry the McGregor name, and set about designing a new chassis for it based on the original Lotus design. Eventually, it was deemed ready, and the first kit was built and sold; however, that would be the only kitset 11 to leave the factory. Previously, John McGregor had built an 11 for himself, but based on his 7 chassis design.