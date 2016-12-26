Sandalwood fever: 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle

Launched in September 1966, General Motors’ (GM) new Chevelle was cleverly positioned in the market to bridge the gap between the Impala and Chevy II/Nova. Built on the same A-body platform as the Pontiac Tempest, Buick Skylark, and Oldsmobile Cutlass, the Chevelle had one other purpose — to tackle Ford’s new Fairlane head-on in an ultra-competitive car market. The Chevelle was definitely up to the task, with an extensive range of models on offer including everything from two-door sport coupés to four-door wagons. The Chevelle also offered the largest range of trim options, from basic to GM’s fancy upmarket packages.

For 1966, GM ushered in a totally redesigned Chevelle body oozing style and performance. There were four series on offer — the Super Sport (SS) 396, Malibu, Chevelle 300 Deluxe, and Chevelle 300, all available as convertible, sport coupé, two- and four-door sedan, and wagon variants.



According to the positive sales figures, the buying public was certainly impressed with the new-look Chevelle when it hit the showrooms with its revised styling, which boasted such features as a revamped grille and front bumper, a sportier-looking raked roof line and chrome accents, as well as a handsome bucket-seat interior and full range of options to choose from.

The introduction of the SS 396 placed Chevrolet right in the thick of the growing muscle-car wars. It featured the most luxurious standard interior option, as well as other features such as a dual exhaust system, sport wheel covers, a tachometer, and two simulated hood scoops, which became the signature for the new SS. Over the years, the potent Chevelle SS 396 has become one of America’s favourite muscle cars.



In terms of engine options for the Chevelle, GM covered all bases by offering a full range of power plants, from a standard 3.2-litre (194–cubic inch) in-line six-cylinder to a 4.6-litre (283–cubic inch) V8, although a 5.4-litre (327–cubic inch) V8 could be ordered by ticking the appropriate box on the order form. Those opting for the Super Sport models got the big block 6.5-litre (396–cubic inch) V8 as standard.



Fast-forward to 1973, and, after a few redesigns and facelifts, the Chevelle was just a shadow of its former self. A completely redesigned body saw the SS downgraded to nothing more than a simple appearance package. A year later, the big block Chevelle was no longer available, and, by 1977, Chevrolet’s potent Chevelle had reached the end of its life.

BSAs to USAs

