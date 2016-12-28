Local Market Report: Classic Marketplace

Vintage and classic vehicles are becoming increasingly important and valuable, and the industry must encourage future generations to continue preserving what those before them began for them.



The event is clearly a sign that the New Zealand classic and vintage car market is maturing and yet remains young when compared with that of antique art, watches, or furniture, as well as that classic and vintage vehicles remain a big part of our culture.



It is appropriate to suggest, then, that original and/or restored-to-original classic and vintage vehicles (by this, I mean 30-plus-year-old vehicles, which are eligible for club memberships) are both a document of history and a recognized future investment, and it is important that upcoming generations are introduced to the scene. Maybe not necessarily through a vintage vehicle — a 30-year-old original or restored-to-original Toyota Corolla can be considered a future classic as well.

Undying passion

It is true that the average age of club members can be 60-plus and true that they may be more inclined towards vintage motoring, but we must also remember that these were the cars of their generation (in the same way that a Toyota Corolla attracts a younger following), but many active members within clubs are proactive and young at heart, as was evidenced at the recent Art Deco Festival and the Vero International Rally held in Dunedin. In addition, the younger enthusiasts that could join up are missing out on tapping into the knowledge bank of the current members, who are more than willing to offer advice and assistance to those with limited mechanical knowledge. It’s the undying passion for vehicles and the historical aspects of motoring that can narrow the generation gap in clubs.



Further, if we want to merge the generations, protect our heritage, and see our investments flourish, the focus must remain the vehicles themselves, because classic and vintage vehicles should continue being looked at as part of New Zealand’s heritage.



It is through events such as the Art Deco Festival that we can introduce future trends to this industry and ensure their security. It is through such events that classic and vintage vehicles and upcoming classics can be looked at and continue to be looked at as alternative investments to stocks and property — tangible assets that we Kiwis can control, see, admire, and enjoy.

Returns

Current trends show that baby boomers are taking a more practical approach by lightening their loads sooner, because their kids aren’t interested and their own interest as they approach their 80s is understandably starting to wane. We probably won’t see a generation of similar size until the so-called millennials hit their peak earning years in a few decades. However, as things stand, it remains questionable whether they will care about the cars of their grandparents and great-grandparents — or any cars, for that matter.



On the flip side, both classic and vintage vehicles are gaining attention nowadays due to their near-500-per-cent returns over the past decade, outpacing art and wine by more than 100 per cent. Ten years ago, in Europe and in the US, vintage and classic vehicles were looked at as collectibles, so it’s pleasing to see that upcoming generations in New Zealand are today recognizing this.

So, the trend I promote here is an organized form of passion investment; a trendy, fun investment where one allocates wealth towards high-value collectibles, such as classic and vintage vehicles.



I will share more thoughts on how to achieve this next month. In the meantime, I shall continue looking for good quality, mint-to-concours classic and vintage vehicles. This not only preserves our heritage in our homeland but also sets a trend that will appeal to both existing and upcoming generations.