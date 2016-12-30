Tuning Italy: Rally legend

Names such as Markku Alén, Miki Biasion, and Juha Kankkunen haven’t been seen on rally timesheets for quite some time, and, for many of these drivers, this was the first time they had got behind the wheel of these machines without any pressure to put their life on the line, stage after stage. Markku remembers vividly what it was like competing in his Lancia S4: “It was a long time ago, but I still remember. All the time, you were wondering when would be your next accident, and death was always in the back of our minds as we started each stage.”

Rallylegend treats the drivers and fans to three stages per day, two in the daylight and one in the inky darkness of the Italian night. For many, this is how rallying should be. The only significant difference is that nobody is really too worried about the stopwatch — it’s not how fast you make it to the end; it is about having as much fun as you can the whole way there.