Motoman: The little sports car with the big heart

Almost a quarter of a million Midgets were made from May 1961 until December 1979, while Sprite production ended in 1971 with a tally of 129,000. Most were exported, but of the 74,000 Midgets sold in Britain, a recent analysis revealed 7026 of them are still registered for use on the road — a remarkable survival rate of almost 10 per cent.



However, it is estimated that fewer than 400 MkI Sprites remain operational. Most Spridgets were built at the MG plant in Abingdon, but the Australians implemented a CKD assembly programme for the sports car at the Enfield factory in New South Wales; New Zealand, however, imported new Midgets and Sprites from Britain.



Applauded as the most characterful British sports car made since World War II, the Bugeye, or Frogeye, launched in May 1958, and was the first mass-produced open sports car with body and chassis constructed as a single unit. The front metal assembly, including bonnet and wings, is a one-piece unit, hinged at the back. To improve rigidity, there is no opening boot, so the load area is assessed through the rear of the cockpit. There are also no exterior door handles, so the Bugeye cannot be locked, and even a tacho was extra.



In 1961, Car & Driver magazine in the US described the Sprite II as “everything the MG TD was 10 years ago”. Significantly, the middle sections of the MkI Midget and second-generation Sprite are identical to those of the Bugeye, so, while the newer model looks entirely different and longer, it shares much with the original car, including the same 2030mm wheelbase and overall length. Many of the styling cues of the Sprite II and generation-one Midget — particularly the rear-end treatment — were adopted for the MGB that followed in 1962. Yet, it’s a wonder that this second-generation Sprite and the MkI Midget looked so good, since one end of the body shape was styled at Longbridge while the other end was crafted at Abingdon! And, to make matters worse, the heavies at BMC told the respective stylists not to communicate with each other until the final stages.

You only need to clamber into the tight cabin to realize this is a small, Mini-size vehicle — and the original model’s overall body length of 3370mm (or 3480mm with optional bumpers) extended only to 3500mm for the last of the chrome-bumper models. When the awful black rubber bumpers were fitted to the last models, the car measured 3580mm.



The car made use of BMC’s parts bin, with the overhead valve, pushrod A-Series motor lifted from the Austin A35 and Morris Minor 1000, a Minor rack-and-pinion steering, and A35 front suspension. With the addition of twin SU carburettors, power output was a modest 32kW, and this small 948cc engine was retained for the first of the MkII Sprites/Midgets that followed three years after the Bugeye. In October 1962, the arrival of the longer stroke 1098cc engine meant a power boost to 42kW, front disc brakes, and a wire wheel option. Other improvements included a larger clutch, baulk-ring synchromesh, and improved trim. The MkIII Midget (and MkIV Sprite), in October 1966, heralded arrival of the 1275cc engine with 48kW, but this was not the more specialized Mini Cooper S power plant, and it ran a normal forged-steel crankshaft in place of the tougher, more specialized nitrided-steel crank.



The 1.3-litre engine meant 10 per cent more power and an 11-per-cent boost in torque. The soft-top hood was now permanently attached, instead of being arranged with detachable hood irons and covering. Popularity of the model remained strong, with production running at 350 cars a week. Detail changes in 1970 comprised new chrome bumpers, a revamped grille, black side winders, Rostyle steel wheels, reclining seats, an uprated heater, and cabin enhancements.



MG enthusiasts were hardly cheering when the final changes were implemented in June 1975, with the replacement of the venerable A-Series engine with the fractionally more powerful Triumph-designed 1493cc unit used in the Spitfire and discontinued Triumph 1500. But the car’s appearance was damned by the fitting of ugly black polyurethane bumpers to meet North American safety legislation, while the rounded rear wheel arches that had been introduced four years earlier reverted to the flattened-style arches of older versions. Overall ride height was increased, again for US safety reasons, but, in fact, it made the car less agile and simply inferior when it came to handling. Unsurprisingly, enthusiasts invariably favour chrome-bumper models from 1972 until 1974.



New Zealand road test