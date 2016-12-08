Floating on air: Steve Kerr's bagged S15

Prewarning for all static kings and Silvia purists: look away now, for the following may prove too brutal. After peeping at other cars set to attend the 2016 V 4&Rotary Nationals back in January, Steve went into semi-panic mode and made a decision that has changed the entire course of the car forever — he decided to fit the Ksport Airtech Deluxe Air Suspension System. Now, don’t go thinking the work required kicked off well in advance of the show; no, that would have been too easy. The final decision was made exactly one week before the car was meant to be shipped from Wellington to Auckland. What’s most impressive is that Steve managed to install the full system, set it up, and have it ready in time to be shipped, all in the garage at home — with much-deserved credit to friend Matt for a solid amount of help. As you can probably see, the kit now allows the car to lay frame at the flick of a switch and the ride height to be changed to suit road conditions. While a lot of people are put off by the thought of anything on air, and this often generates a lot of ‘concern’, Steve assures us that the system is far better to drive on than even he thought it would be before he installed it.