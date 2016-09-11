Daily Grind: Terry Whitehead's 1979 Pontiac firebird Trans Am

Here at NZV8 magazine, we also look at cool daily drivers too! If you're passionate about it, and you drive it to work every day, we can showcase it. We recently caught up with Terry Whitehead about his 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

NZV8: Hey, Terry. That’s a pretty unique choice of daily-driver. Why the Trans Am?

Terry: Well, like a lot of kids growing up in the late ’70s, seeing Smokey and the Bandit — I was eight at the time — was a life-changer! I loved cars and had seen Mustangs, Falcons, Monaros, Statesmans, Broughams, Chargers, and Camaros; I had uncles with cool stuff, and their mates had cool or cooler stuff; I’d been to a few shows and the drags, and as a kid living in Auckland, had seen some mean machines … but seeing that Firebird [in the film] — black, gold, and with that bat kind of front and the chook on the bonnet, it was the coolest thing I’d ever laid eyes on.

So, from then on, it became a life goal to own one?

Yep — other mates dreamed of Ferraris, Lambos, top-dollar American muscle, or Harleys, but I swore that one day I’d be like the Bandit! Of course, life can deal a lot of strange hands, and, if being long-term unemployed made me anything, it made me appreciate every cent I ever had. Having kids, losing loved ones, and not making a lot of money even when working can be a barrier toward a lot of goals in life, but finally, in my late 20s, I bought my first ’Bird!

And that was the beginning of your life as a Trans Am owner?

Yep; that one was a rusty ’76, with a blown head gasket, and it wouldn’t change gear, but man it looked good! I had two more after that, but neither was better, and I soon realized that maybe the way to go was to accumulate as many good parts as I could, and I eventually found a silver ’79 T-top for sale on the North Shore that had been in a prang but was mostly complete. Eventually, the internet came out and blessed us with info and auction sites, and I found a mostly complete Trans Am — less motor and trans, but with live rego — for $3k on Trade Me in 2007.