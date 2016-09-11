Jewel Tour: the jewel that is New Zealand

As we drove into the SkyCity Grand car park, it didn’t take us long to find what we were looking for. Lined up was a collection of 22 cars ranging from a 1938 Delahaye 135 MS Competition convertible and a 1958 Lancia Aurelia B205 to a 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom drophead coupé and a 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG. These cars arrived quietly at the Dunedin Port some four weeks earlier from all around the world to take part in what some of us might consider the trip of a lifetime, The Jewel that is New Zealand.

The chairman

The star of the show is the self-proclaimed chairman, Jonathon E Lyons. If you had to make a caricature of an upper-class Englishman, you’d base it on the chairman. A chain-smoking round-vowelled raconteur and gentleman, Jonathon — whose first tour was in Jordan, in 2003 — has since then organized and run two events annually.

The organization of one of these tours begins around 18 months out when Jonathon and his long-time lieutenant and general go-to-guy, Leandro, take a recce of their destination. They’ll spend a few weeks driving around the country, taking in the local roads and, more importantly, identifying the best food, wine, and experiences available to their clients.