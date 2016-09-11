Smoke and silver lining: Holden HZ skid master

It’s hard to explain burnouts to someone who doesn’t get it. Try as you might to explain the art of burnouts to someone who doesn’t get them, it’ll always come down to ‘F’-words — f@#king fun! Burnouts are fun! There’s something special about really using an engine, flogging it to within an inch of its life — planting the tacho deep into the red — with the end goal melting the tyres. The resulting clouds of thick, acrid tyre smoke are the icing on the cake. If you don’t get burnouts, you never will, and that means you should probably stop reading right about now.

Just look across the ditch, where the way of the burnout is very nearly a national religion. Every year, Australia hosts countless events with burnouts at their heart, and it’s here that you’ll see show-quality vehicles endowed with monstrous power plants pinballing around a skidpan, banging off the rev limiter, and pumping out dense plumes of tyre smoke. The crowds love it, and you can’t blame them — it’s mechanical mayhem at its finest. Because the crowds love it, these events are enormous.