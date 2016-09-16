Throwback Thursday: Skope Classic 2016

The original Walkinshaw Jaguar and Richards/Brock GTR will be unlikely to ever see the light of day on a New Zealand track, and, despite many long workshop nights, a despondent Angus Fogg failed to enjoy track time in the Prince/Hourigan XJS. The newly acquired Mark Petch 242T Volvo struggled with turbo issues over the weekend, but its presence was appreciated, particularly by an animated Robbie Francevic, while Aussie rally and race ace Colin Bond was a guest at the event and shared his memories and thoughts on a long and distinguished motor racing career at the drivers’ dinner.

There was motor sport entertainment to be had across all classes, from historic single-seaters and vintage racing machines to grids chock full of an amazing array of saloon and sports cars, but, when the V8s fired up, there was no time for comfort stops or hotdogs. The ageless Kenny Smith continued his dominance of the big wings and slicks Formula 5000 races with three wins from three, which included some of the best racing seen from these crowd-pleasing early ’70s single-seater race cars. In a photo finish, Smith, driving his Lola, just pipped a much younger and improving Alan Dunkley and fellow Aucklander Brett Willis on the line on Saturday … and crowd pleasing they were, indeed.