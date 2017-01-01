Blurred Lines: Modern-tech Escort



That weekend, Layton took two of the three race wins, and set himself up to go on and take another season championship, making it three in a row.

It’s a marriage made in heaven — the car, that is … With a little old-school from the outside and plenty of new-school tech lurking beneath the guards, it’s hard to beat on a bad day and impossible on a good.

Tuning Menu

MAKE AND MODEL: 1973 Ford Escort (MkI)



Heart

ENGINE: Ford Duratec, 2000cc, four-cylinder

BLOCK: Wiseco forged pistons (12.4:1), K1 Tech H-beam rods, ARP main studs, ARP head studs, modified steel crank, custom mechanical chain tensioner, lightened crank pulley

HEAD: Custom-ground Kelford cams, Supertech dual valve springs, enlarged and flowed intake and exhaust ports, five-angle seat cut, modified combustion chamber

INTAKE: Modified Jenvey 48mm individual throttle bodies, electronic throttle, ported Jenvey intake manifold, 60mm trumpets, cold-air ducting

EXHAUST: Custom 4-2-1 stepped headers (1¾-inch to 1⅞-inch primaries), 2.25-inch to three-inch exhaust, Coby muffler

FUEL: 30-litre Jaz fuel cell, Walbro 373kW/500hp pump, Aeromotive fuel filter, -8 braided feed line, -6 braided return line, Sard FRP, 500cc injectors

IGNITION: Factory COP, NGK R5671A-8 racing plugs

ECU: Link G4+ Fury with modified inputs for oil pressure, oil temp, fuel pressure and fuel temp compensations, wheel-speed inputs for traction control and electronic throttle control

COOLING: Modified Fenix radiator, Fenix oil cooler, Davies Craig electric water pump, custom water rails, Flextech radiator hoses

EXTRA: Pace three-stage dry-sump system, Peterson crankcase vacuum regulator, deloomed engine bay, custom overflow bottle, FRP intake duct



Drive

GEARBOX: Mazda MX-5 five-speed

CLUTCH: UltraRev single-plate HD clutch

FLYWHEEL: UltraRev lightened steel

DIFF: Shortened Toyota F Series, Toyota Altezza Torsen LSD, 4.3 ratio



Support

STRUTS: Modified and revalved Ford Motor Company adjustable Bilstein racing shocks, (F) 400lb King Spring, (R) 200lb King Spring

BRAKES: High-mounted pedal box (F) MRP 285mm vented rotors, Wilwood four-pot calipers, Ferodo DS3000 pads (R) 260mm Peugeot 405 rotors, U13 Bluebird calipers, EBC Yellow Stuff pads, custom brackets, hydraulic lock valve for handbrake

EXTRA: Burton Power adjustable camber arms, Burton Power adjustable caster mounts, modified and lowered steering knuckles and rack, custom 24mm front sway bar, eccentric camber plates, parallel four-link, custom panhard, six-point roll cage, custom gearbox tunnel, strengthened and gusseted chassis rails, seam-welded chassis



Shoes

WHEELS: 15x7-inch FR Design Minilite-style

TYRES: 205/50R15 Yokohama Advan A048



Exterior

PAINT: Ice white by Zac at Carboglass

ENHANCEMENTS: Satin-black roll cage, custom-work group 4 rally style front grille, Carboglass custom FRP flares, Carboglass FRP bonnet, Carboglass FRP boot, Lexan side and rear windows



Interior

SEATS: (F) Racetech (R) Factory as per classic-class rules

STEERING WHEEL: Personal

INSTRUMENTATION: Saas oil temp, Saas water temp, Saas oil pressure, Auto Meter tacho, MoTeC shift light

Performance

POWER: 180kW (241hp) at 8500rpm, 258Nm

CIRCUIT TIMES: Manfield 1:18.9, Taupo 1:45.8



Driver Profile

Driver/owner: Layton Hammond

Age: 63

Location: Marton

Occupation: Agricultural sprayer

Build time: Seven months

Length of ownership: Nine years



Thanks: Chris Wall at Dtech (formally STM) and Jason Foote at Kaizen Works for designing and building the car, my daughter Louise for keeping the boys fed, Zac at Carboglass, Paul, Corey and the boys at Bridgestone Wainui, Reuben at Fenix Radiators Wellington, Link ECU, Pete Zivkovic and Zedtech for the headwork, Watermark signs for the graphics, Michael Keen for the trips north, Adam Hedges, Jamie Ross, Shayne Freeman, Andre Simon, and finally my wife Vena for all the support and ‘sponsorship’ during the build