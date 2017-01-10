Four door fury: Zen Thunsupap's Japan-inspired Chaser

Finally, the car looked amazing, sitting low over a beautiful set of wheels, and had more power than Zen could ever need. Realistically, it was now the polar opposite of the car that had inspired this new build in the first place — Zen’s beat up, stock-engined JZX missile, which he still owns and is awaiting his return to Ebisu Circuit later this year. So, how does he compare the two? “That’s easy,” Zen laughs. “I prefer driving the car in Japan. It’s got way less power, but, with the Kazama gear, it’s got heaps of extra steering lock, so it’s a lot more fun — when I go back in November for Autumn Matsuri, I’ll pick up some knuckles from Kazama for the [New Zealand] car.” But, for now, the difference between the two vehicles was made very obvious recently when Zen debuted his new car on the track at Ruapuna. “I just need to get used to the set-up,” he says. “This car has double the power of my other car, and, with the standard steering, it makes it pretty hard to drift.”



Despite these growing pains, Zen loves it, and, really, unlike his other track-dedicated Toyota, this machine is a street car and needs to be driven like one, especially considering he pilots it around one of the worst cities in the country for slammed big-kitted machines, thanks to the unpredictable messed-up roads. “It’s not too bad down here, really,” says Zen, though. “I know which parts of the city to avoid taking it.”