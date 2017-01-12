Flying the flag: Kiwi Carnage hits Summernats

With the cargo locked up in the Kiwi Carnage gazebo overnight, Thursday morning was all hands on deck, as the crew began to get the cars skid-ready. Whether it was getting all scrubbed up for the big day, replacing blower gaskets, changing a diff head, or wiring some tail-lights in to pass scrutineering, everyone had a job to do.

That all paid off as things began to get real, and the afternoon rolled around. Since Summernats is the best of the best, the judging of the burnouts is taken very seriously, with a whole raft of criteria each skid needs to meet. Included in this are strict time constraints — tyres must last at least one minute, but be popped within 1m20s, to be in with a shot.