WORK Wheels celebrate 40 years with new Equip release

The Equip is the flagship wheel range for Japanese-wheel manufacturer, WORK Wheels, be it the sought after 05 model, or the smaller diameter models of 01 and 03. They have served on the highest end of show cars through to hardcore track use over the years.

Work teased fans that there would be an addition to the famous Equip line-up and that it would be released at the Tokyo Auto Salon, inheriting the WORK spirit, in order to celebrate the company's 40th Anniversary.

What would such a wheel be called? Why, the Equip 40, of course.