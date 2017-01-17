Moustache talk: Tom Selleck–driven Ferrari 308 to be auctioned

Magnum, P.I. fans, pack your bags and hop on the first flight to Scottsdale, Arizona — a genuine 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole that appeared on the show will go under the hammer at Bonham's auctions on January 19 (in America).
Certified by Ferrari North America to have been driven by Tom Selleck in all of his moustachioed ’80s glory, the auction house states this example was one of the later models used for filming in 1984 and 1985.
Throughout the series, Selleck’s famous co-star was the Ferrari 308 GTS. The first season saw him drive a carburetted 1978 308 GTS before switching to a 1980 308 GTSi the following year, which was subsequently used for the second, third, and the beginning of the fourth season.
Halfway through the fourth season, the show began using the 1984 308 GTS QV, and it served until the end of the show’s production. It is believed that five cars in total were used and served one of two purposes; either action shots, or light action and close-ups — the latter were kept in pristine condition.
The vehicles were provided by Ferrari North America, and once their run on the show was over, they were sent back to be given a fresh lick of paint, serviced, and sold to their ‘first’ owner.
Such an iconic car, particularly this example, the 308 has been maintained meticulously and remains in excellent shape. With only two owners under its belt since appearing on the show, with the second of which owning the car since 1989, it’s nearly 100-per-cent stock. The only change was to a Tubi exhaust, but includes the original piping with the sale.
A find like this won’t come cheap, however, and Bonhams estimates the car will sell for between US$150,000 and US$250,000 (NZ$210,000–350,000).
For a wealthy Magnum, P.I. fan, you can't do much better than a Ferrari driven by Magnum himself, so it will be interesting to see just how much it fetches.
Specs:
2,926cc DOHC V8 Engine
Bosch K-Jetronic Injection
232bhp at 7,000rpm
5-Speed Manual Transaxle
4-Wheel Independent Suspension
4-Wheel Disc Brakes