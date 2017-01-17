Moustache talk: Tom Selleck–driven Ferrari 308 to be auctioned

A find like this won’t come cheap, however, and Bonhams estimates the car will sell for between US$150,000 and US$250,000 (NZ$210,000–350,000).

For a wealthy Magnum, P.I. fan, you can't do much better than a Ferrari driven by Magnum himself, so it will be interesting to see just how much it fetches.

Specs:

2,926cc DOHC V8 Engine

Bosch K-Jetronic Injection

232bhp at 7,000rpm

5-Speed Manual Transaxle

4-Wheel Independent Suspension

4-Wheel Disc Brakes