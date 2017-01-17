No more Lexus V8?

The UZ family of engines are arguably the most famous V8 examples to come out of any Japanese manufacturer's stable, serving up until 2006 before it was replaced by the UR family.

Although none of which will feature in the 2018 LS 500, it does pack a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 that produces a hefty 415hp (309kW), and just shy of 600Nm of torque — sadly, the V8 option appears to have balanced its last wine-glass pyramid.

The change may be a bitter pill to swallow for some, as the V8 made up an essential piece of what made the LS what it was — the original being the most over-engineered car ever made by man, yet still absolutely rad — and the change could polarize the market.