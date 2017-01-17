The rally experience: Carlos Sainz nearly wipes out spectators

The Dakar Rally is a ruthless display of off-road-based motorsport, and it nearly came to a peak when Carlos Sainz crashed, sending his car hurtling towards two spectators and a cliff on January 5.

Although the name suggests otherwise, this yearly off-road endurance race has been hosted in South America since 2009. Drivers navigate deadly terrain at next-level speeds, often risking their own lives, and at times, the spectators lives, too.