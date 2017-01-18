The power: a lesson in Aussie-style engine bays

Speaking of ‘XBOSS’, it would be wrong not to have it in here. This is the best photo I could take of the engine bay, as it was set back out of reach of the sweaty masses, and usually with a three-deep crowd around it. That’s a supercharged Ford Modular V8, but the mechanical details are almost insignificant in light of the unbelievable perfection of finish that spans from the most insignificant of components through to the entire power plant itself.