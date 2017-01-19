Speedworks Premier Motorsport Championship set to light up Teretonga Park circuit

BNT V8 Touring Cars

Reigning BNT V8 Touring Car champion Simon Evans heads the entry for the category at Invercargill in his Holden, with former Bathurst winner Jason Bargwanna (Toyota), Christchurch's Tom Alexander (Holden), Nick Ross (Nissan), and Sam Barry (Toyota) all likely to make a challenge for race and round honours, with Bargwanna particularly fired up after a first win of the season at the Christchurch round.

These are New Zealand's fastest V8-powered tin-tops, with a fat field complemented by a second class for older Ford and Holden cars. This class-two battle is being headed by South Islander Liam MacDonald, who has put the cat amongst the pigeons with a commendable performance on North Island tracks that were new to him.

Running at tracks he knows well on the South Island will be to his distinct advantage, and is sure to attract a lot of local support. He will be coming to Teretonga focused on winning and making it one step closer to the class title.