Talkin’ dirty: a chat with the queen of the clay

That’s a huge jump from Ministocks?

Yeah, it took a little while to get used to. It was certainly very different going from a lower-horsepower car to something with 800 plus. During my first season, I predominantly raced at Baypark, and spent the time just getting used to the car. I was lucky in that my dad, Willie, previously had a race car similar to a super saloon, which we raced at Waihi Beach. At 14, I had shared that car with Dad for a season, but it was still a big step; Baypark was a lot bigger, and a faster track. There were a lot of different factors to take into account, but I got there — lots of perseverance and plenty of track time …

For the full interview, grab a copy of NZV8 Issue No. 141.