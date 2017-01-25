How to fire up a barn find with commonly available tools

We’ve all seen a motor for sale that the owner claims was running when the car was parked just a few months ago. Although it’s tempting to take the seller at their word, especially if we really want that motor, we know it’s not always accurate. If you do front up with the cash and purchase a motor that’s been sitting around, it’s important to make sure you go about firing it up in the right way so as not to aggravate any existing damage.



The obvious potential problem is if the engine has seized, so getting a ‘barn-find’ engine running is really about ensuring proper lubrication within the bores, bearings, and ancillaries.

The engine you see here apparently last ran around five years ago; however, before that, it was sitting for an extended period of time, so it’s unknown how long it was truly static for — let’s just say that it was long enough for it to need to be started correctly. Thankfully, all you should need to fire such an engine into life is a bunch of readily available tools and products — something we had on hand, thanks to CRC recently sending us a heap of different products with the aim of showing people that there’s far more to its range than the 5.56 with which the CRC name is commonly associated.