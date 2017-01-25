Cleaner combustion with CRC

While many fuels may include engine-cleaning additives, the fact is that these comprise a very small percentage of the total chemical make-up of that gasoline. So, the cleaning job is a little like putting half a drop of dishwashing liquid in your sink and expecting it to cut through the grease. This becomes even more of an issue when the fuel doesn’t touch the back side of the valves at all, as in direct-injection engines, so there’s no chance that the deposits that build up on the back side and the stems of your valves will be cleaned off by the fuel, without complete disassembly of your engine. Or so one might think. CRC Industries has developed its aerosol GDI IVD Intake Valve Cleaner with 150 times more concentrate of advanced COzol than any petrol on the market. Applied directly into the back of the valves through the intake, it removes the built-up carbon deposits that form in any engine, GDI or not — they simply tend to build up faster in GDI engines.



Why do we need to worry about these deposits? Well, your engine’s performance for one. As these deposits build up, they begin to restrict airflow into the head and weaken the seal between the valve and seat. This will cause increased fuel consumption, poor emissions, and a loss of power and throttle response.