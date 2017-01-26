Become a Mad Mike VIP

‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett’s Summer Bash is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best drift events ever to hit New Zealand shores, and now there’s a chance for you to become a VIP!
The event takes over Hampton Downs Motorsport Park on February 18, and sees the man himself up against the best drivers the local scene has to offer.
The VIP package will see you become the envy of your mates as you have lunch with Mike and the rest of the Summer Bash stars in the trackside lounge, and score the best seats in the house to watch the action.
The package also includes VIP parking, catered morning tea and afternoon platters, the chance to score a hot lap in RADBUL with Mad Mike behind the wheel, an event programme, and more.
If you’re keen, you’ll need to get in quick, as at $249 these packages offer the perfect way to enjoy an event that’s set to go down in the history books.
Book online here, call Mike Marsden on 027 3669445, or email sales@hamptondowns.com.