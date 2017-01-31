Game changer: 1972 Holden Monaro



While this all sounds relatively straightforward, Warren’s wedding was fast approaching and the car needed to be present — even if it only looked the part from the outside — which added a bit of stress to the build.



In this case, part of the outside is the massive lump of shiny metal that protrudes through the hood. After talking to well-known American-based engine builder Al Lombardo of Big Al’s Toybox fame, Warren soon purchased a suitable motor. “I’d been talking with Al about a 540-cube big-block Chev, then he said he’d made a 555ci engine for a customer who for some reason hadn’t picked it up. A really good deal was made — Al sorted the shipping with a company he has used in the past to get engines to New Zealand and made the whole thing real smooth,” Warren says of the experience.

While the engine was on its way, Chuck Mann was called upon for his transmission expertise — or, more specifically, to build a Turbo 400 that could handle the huge amount of torque the blown big block would soon deliver.