Paula and Craig Jamieson's caravan persuasion

Paula and Craig Jamieson never set out to own a retro caravan. What they really wanted was a hot rod, but they couldn’t find one that suited them. Then a few friends started getting into caravanning, so they began looking at them as well.
It wasn’t long before Paula and Craig found the perfect caravan. They drove to pick her up the next day, and were not disappointed. It had nothing that they had on their must-have list, and yet somehow ticked all the boxes anyway! Now that they had the perfect caravan, it was time to make it their own.
But, they were still missing something — a suitable tow vehicle. After a Sunday sushi run, Paula returned with a 1955 Packard, ‘The Four Hundred’, restored by Duffy Hannah from Rotorua.
